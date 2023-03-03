Approved contributions to the training and re-employment of the staff of the CULP of Savona

Today the Management Committee of the System Authority Portuale del Mar Ligure Occidentale has approved a contribution of 163 thousand euros in favor of the port company CULP "Pippo Rebagliati" of Savona for the period October-December 2022 for training and redeployment of personnel in other tasks totally or partially unfit to carry out the operation and port services.
In addition, a favourable opinion was expressed for the renewal of the year 2023 in favor of the Compagnia Portuale Pietro Chiesa and Multi Marine Services respectively for port weighing services and for the carrying out of yacht embarkation/disembarkation and disembarkation operations pleasure boats, pursuant to art. 16 of Law 84/94. Taking into account the significant increase in raw material costs and of electricity, the increase has been approved temporary charges for the use of dry docks in concession to Ente Bacini.