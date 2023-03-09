Automar gets new areas in the port of Gioia Tauro

On the occasion of LetExpo 2023, the trade fair event underway at the Verona Fair which was organized by the Association Logistics of Sustainable Intermodality (ALIS) with Veronafiere, the Authority of Harbour System of the Tyrrhenian Seas Southern and Ionian and Automar, the company owned by Bertani, Grimaldi and Mercurio specialized in logistics in Automotive industry service that manages the car terminal of the port of Gioia Tauro, have signed a program agreement for the future development of the terminal in the Calabrian port. The agreement provides for an expansion of the areas under concession to Automar and the hiring by the company of 50 new workers.
