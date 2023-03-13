New historical record of daily maritime traffic in the Suez Canal

Today, with the passage of 107 ships, the Suez Canal has New historical record of daily maritime traffic recorded exceeding the previous record by 13 naval units on 7 and 8 November. The tonnage of ships transited today amounted to 6.3 million tonnes of SCNT, of which 3.4 million tonnes million tonnes of SCNT relating to the 56 ships transiting to south and 2.9 million tonnes of SCNT of the 51 vessels that have crossed the Egyptian waterway towards the Mediterranean.
The Suez Canal Authority has announced that of the 107 ships Transited today, 25 were container ships, 28 bulk carriers, 33 ships tanker, six car carriers and 15 other vessels type.