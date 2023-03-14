Career Day in Genoa to work in maritime agencies

The association of Genoese maritime agents Assagenti and the Job orientation and placement sector of the University of Genoa have realized the event "Career Day", appointment in Genoa for those looking for a job, a job and especially the possibility of a career within the world of the sea and in particular in agencies Maritime. The aim was to illustrate, Through a videoconference, the potential of a sector in constant evolution, mainly addressing graduates or undergraduates in Economics, Law, Political Science and Languages. The event consisted of a first introductory part for make known the association and its Job Centre, with testimonies of young people who have used the service in past years. In the second part, the head of the Job Centre carried out introductory individual interviews to assess motivation and interest in the sector.