AD Ports signs a letter of intent for the construction of a multipurpose terminal in the port of Pointe-Noire
The agreement has a duration of one year
Abu Dhabi
March 15, 2023
The harbour group AD Ports of Abu Dhabi has signed today a letter of intent with the Ministry of Cooperation international and the promotion of public-private partnerships of the Republic of Congo for the construction of a new terminal multipurpose in the port of Pointe-Noire. The agreement provides that the new terminal "New Mole Port" container movements, general and bulk goods and other types of cargo. The agreement has the duration of one year and could lead to the signing of a contract of concession.
