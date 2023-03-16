In the third trimester of the 2022 traffic of the goods in the Greek ports it is dropped of -3,1%

In the third trimester of 2022 the Greek ports have enlivened 37.0 million tonnes of goods, which represents a decrease of -3.1% on the same period of the previous year, a decrease of -2,9% on the third trimester of 2020 when the activity of ports were most affected by the effects of the pandemic of Covid-19 and with a decrease of -11.4% on the third quarter of 2019 when the health crisis had not yet begun. Today The Hellenic Statistical Authority has announced that in the third Quarter of 2022 the only national traffic of goods Enlivened by port ports of call has been pairs to 8,3 million tons (respectively +1.7%, +8.1% and -8.9%), while that international has totaled 28,7 million tons (- 4.4%, -5.7% and -12.0%).
In the rolling stock sector only, in the period July-September last year the port traffic was over 4,6 million vehicles (+3.3%, +84.7% and +1.0%), of which 4.3 million in national traffic (+2.7%, +86.5% and +0.8%) and 313 thousand in that international (+11.4%, +62.4% and +4.5%).
In the third quarter of 2022 passengers transited through ports Hellenic were almost 17.4 million (+19.2%, +60.1% and -2.5%), of of which 16.4 million transported by national maritime services (+17.6%, +55.8% and -2.8%) and 981 thousand from international services (+54.2%, +197.3% and +2.9%).
In the first nine months of last year the total traffic of the goods was 105,5 million tons, with decreases of -5.6%, -7.3% and -13.3% respectively on corresponding periods of 2021, 2020 and 2019, of which 22.1 million tons of domestic goods (+0.9%, +4.7% and -12.1%) 83.4 million of tons of international goods (- 7.2%, -10.0% and -13.7%). The rolling stock were over 9.3 million (+17.3%, +67.0% and +3.5%), of of which 8.6 million transported by national services (+16.3%, +65.6% and +2.4%) and 727 thousand from international (+30.2%, +85.2% and +19.0%). In the passenger sector, traffic was almost 30.2 million people (+37.1%, +69.5% and -5.5%), of which 28.7 million transported on domestic routes (+36.4%, +66.4% and -5.4%) and 1.4 million on international markets (+52.2%, +171.9% and -7.2%).