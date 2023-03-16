Fine of 950 thousand dollars to the Taiwanese Wan Hai Lines

Taiwan's Wan Hai Lines (WHL) will pay a fine of 950 thousand dollars. This is the figure finally set, after two Attempts to settle the dispute failed, by a settlement agreement reached with the US federal agency Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) which on December 30, 2021 had initiated a procedure relating to the definition and invoicing by Part of the Asian container shipping company of Demurrage and detention costs. Such charges, of a value ranging from $125 and $1,550 per container, had been charged during the course of the period of unprecedented congestion at port terminals of Los Angeles and Long Beach, started from the spring of 2020, and, according to the FMC, had been unreasonably applied in consideration of unhelpful company procedures, On the contrary, in the opinion of the federal agency, they led to delays in the return of empty containers by truck drivers.