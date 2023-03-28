ESPO urges the EU and European governments to set out funding schemes for the installation of OPS in ports

The successful conclusion of negotiations between the negotiators of the Parliament and the Council of the EU on the definition of the European Regulation on Infrastructure for Alternative Fuels (AFIR), which have been completed this night (
of the March 28
2023), was welcomed by the association of ESPO European ports as the preliminary agreement between the two European Union institutions retains the European Commission's proposal that it plans to make the application applicable to since 2030 the requirements for the supply of electric power to ships berthed in ports. The European Sea Ports Organisation highlighted that the agreement also introduces a requirement based on demand for supply in ports, by 2025, of liquefied methane as a fuel for ships, providing legal certainty and investment for ports.
ESPO also expressed favour for the flexibility provided to ports in the distribution to electricity vessels from the ground network at certain points in the port, giving priority to the berths and terminals in which emissions can be more reduced. The association specified that, therefore, it is confident that the agreed recital that makes this definition of priorities possible is both well contemplated in the implementation of the standard.
The association of European ports also appreciated the fact that the new regulation does not interfere with the different models of governance of European ports when it comes to defining the responsibilities of different stakeholders.
Noting then that the vast investments that will have to be implemented in ports to meet the new requirements of the AFIR will only be addressed if accompanied by significant public financing instruments, being the installation and the operation of an Onshore Power Supply plant for the supply of electricity to ships in ports a complex and costly operation, with a return on the investment for the limited and dilated fund manager over time, and specifying that the cost will be an important factor in the decision of the shipping companies to use OPS facilities in ports, ESPO has strongly urged to introduce in Article 15 of the proposal to revise the Directive on the taxation of energy a permanent tax exemption at EU level for the electricity of the land network provided to ships in ports.
"We welcome this agreement on the AFIR," said Isabelle Ryckbost, secretary general of the ESPO-especially since, for the first time, the AFIR requirements are accompanied by a legislative framework that regulates the use of infrastructure that must be installed in ports. It is now important for ports to join all interested parties, including shipping companies, in order to make rapid progress before 2030. It is essential that the authorities of both the EU and the national ones provide for appropriate funding schemes and that the ports present their projects. "