Charity night on board the Fantastic of GNV in support of the Stella Maris

Large Fast Vessels (GNV), the company of the MSC group operating a fleet of ferry cruise ships, hosted in the port of Genoa on Wednesday, aboard its ship. Fantastic
, the charity evening that the National Welfare Committee of the Gente di Mare organises annually in support of the Stella Maris, the foundation that welcomes and assists the seafarers arriving at the port of Genoa, in that of Pra ' -Voltri and the port petroli of Multedo. The proceeds from the charity evening will serve to contribute to the realization of two projects, in particular, of a new reception venue at Maritime Stations at Ponte Andrea Doria and a "Young Project" for increasing visits to on board and the opening of the new Seamen's Club.
Yesterday's appointment saw the participation of representatives of local institutions and all of the Genovese shipping and was chaired by Admiral Inspector Sergio Liardo. After the institutional greetings and the aperitif an honorific plaque was delivered, in remembrance of the cavalier Aldo Grimaldi, to Remo Di Fiore for his long militancy in the maritime trade union, both at national and international level, of which he was responsible at all levels and with which it still cooperates today. And three other honorary plaques to the Welfare Committee have been assigned to Father Bruno Ciceri of the Order of the Scalabrinians, who have always been engaged in the world of mobility, which has played many ecclesial roles at various levels, not least that of international responsible for the Apostolate of the Sea to the Holy See, always promoting the peculiarity, rights and dignity of the people of the Sea in the world ; to the Ottavio Novella Society that has been awarded the plaque for having represented in its 75 years of history and to date an example of successful management of maritime personnel and for promoting formative growth and welfare ; the last plaque is instead handed over to the Gathered Tugboat Society, which in a century of life has always turned the gaze to the safety of its own staff and that of the port of Genoa, investing in technology and in development for the improvement of service and work.
The charity evening was also the occasion to take stock of the onlus activity. In 2022 the volunteers visited 2,104 ships in the three Genoese ports (1,331 in Genoa, 557 at VTE, 216 in Multedo), for a total of 74,233 seafarers met. Today the Stella Maris of Genoa counts 25 adult volunteers and 30 young former students from the nautical and the Academy.