TX Logistik, weekly triangular intermodal service between Romania, Austria, Italy and Germany

The railway company TX Logistik of Mercitalia Logistics (FS Italian group) has activated a weekly triangular intermodal service linking Romania, Austria, Italy and Germany with a rotation that connects the Romanian Railport Arad terminal of Curtics with the Italian one at the Interporto Quadrant Europa in Verona, passing through the TSSU thyrolese terminal in Hall, and therefore continues for the German terminal in Duisburg, always with stir in Hall, from where the rotation is complete with the return to Romania. TX Logistik specified that the new service was designed specifically for two large Romanian shipping companies and for an Italian transport company.
TX Logistik autonomously manages the traction on the triangular rail link of almost 4mila kilometers in length, with the intervention only in Hungary and in the stretch in Romania of the Hungarian Gysev who is a longtime partner of the company of Mercitalia Logistics. TX Logistik is forecasting to increase the capacity of the new service starting from April 18 with the introduction of a second weekly train. The company said it was also considering transferring the concept of a triangular link, as an alternative to the return, for other links in Europe.
With regard to triangular connections, the Austrian railway company ÖBB Rail Cargo Group (RCG) has meanwhile turned the triangular link for the existing goods between Austria and the port of Trieste in two direct trains Vienna-Trieste and Linz-Trieste, both with biweekly frequency.