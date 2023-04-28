Approved the 2022 consuntive budgets of the AdSP of the Central Adriatic and the Eastern Liguria

As well as other Port System Authority Management Committees, even those of the port bodies of the Central Adriatic and the Eastern Ligurian Sea have approved the 2022 consuntive budgets of the two institutions. The first AdSP document showed that the Adriatic authority posted a surplus of 7.2 million euros in the current part, the sum of which is also part of 2.1 million as an insurance account for the former Tubimar fire in the port of Ancona. (
of the September 16
2020). The capital expenditure of the Central Adriatic AdSP amounted to 127.77 million, including the share of 101.2 million of the port infrastructure fund for the realization of a programme of works in the seven ports under the jurisdiction of the institution.
The AdSP budget of the East Ligurian Sea highlights a primary surplus of management (current revenue less current expenditure) of around nine million euros. These resources, summed up to those already available, will allow, if necessary also through the ignition of flexible mortgages, to start the important infrastructure investments planned in 2023 that amount to the whole of the complex. to EUR 221 million, of which 30 per cent are borne by private individuals. With respect to investments, the AdSP ligure said the 2022 budget signals how the institution managed to make considerable investments in works at the ports of the Spezia and Marina di Carrara that are equal to the record figure of more than 100 million euros. Among the most important ones, the actions related to the Molo Cruciere at the Spezia and the new Waterfront in Marina di Carrara. Around half of the investments are financed with the own resources of the institution, while the remaining with ministerial funds.
Among the deliberations of the Management Committee of the Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea in yesterday's session, the application for a maritime demanial concession by Ferretti Group for the production area of the Zipa was approved, where the company is already operational, with a request for 20 years, starting from the beginning of 2023, which affects an overall area of 39,900 square meters, including over 25mila square meters of the water mirror. The Port Authority stressed that such a request confirms " the willingness of the firm to invest in the shipbuilding industry in the dorsal stopover and in the improvement and infrastructure enhancement of the concession area. The application for a continuation of the concession-the body noted-thus strengthens the pole of the luxury nautical of the port of Ancona, structured on construction sites and a network of specialty businesses and craftsmen, a symbol of the "made in Italy" that revolves around the world, that continue to invest with positive effects on employment not only within the dorsal stopover. "