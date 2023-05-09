From 25 to 27 May in Gaeta will be held the 2nd National Summit on the Economy of the Sea Blue Forum

From 25 to 27 May in Gaeta, at Villa Irlanda Grand Hotel, the second National Summit will be held on the Economy of the Sea Blue Forum entitled "Italy Nation di Mare" which is organized by the Chamber of Commerce Frosinone Latina together with its Azienda Speciale Informa and OsserMare, in collaboration with Unioncamere, Assonautica Italiana and Blue Forum Italia Network. The three days of work and networking will see more than 200 speakers among representatives national and European institutions, as well as numerous representatives of institutions, companies, associations, universities and main research and innovation centres.
For the government, the Minister for Policies will be present del Mare, Nello Musumeci, ministers Urso, Santanchè, the deputy Minister Rixi and Undersecretary Rauti. They will open the Summit on Chief of Staff of the Navy, Enrico Credendino, the Chief of Staff of the Italian Air Force, Luca Goretti, and the general commander of the Corps of Captaincies of Porto, Nicola Carlone. The entire event will be broadcast in Live streaming.