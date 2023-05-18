Sogesid will participate in the design and implementation of the electrification of the docks of the port of Termoli

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Meridionale and Sogesid, an in-house engineering company of the Ministries of Environment and Infrastructure, have signed an agreement for technical-specialist support functional to the implementation of the electrification of the docks of the port of Termoli. The agreement provides that Sogesid provides support to the Apulian Port Authority in the drafting of the Design Policy Documents (DIPs) and Project Documents technical-economic feasibility; in addition, the staff of Sogesid will take care of the direction of the works, the coordination safety during execution and static testing, and/or Administrative technician for the electrification of the docks (COLD ironing) in the port of Termoli. As consideration for these activities, the AdSP will pay to Sogesid an amount of about 250 thousand euros.
On the basis of the agreement, which has a duration of three years, Sogesid will deliver to the AdSP the design within the next 30 June. The tender, under the jurisdiction of the port authority, will be published at the end of September.
The port authority had nominated the project to the PNNR tenders. The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport had admitted The work to financing, assigning six million to the Molise airport of euros financed with funds from the National Plan for complementary investments to complement national PNRR funds.
Highlighting that "the adoption of cold ironing in ports of our system represents an ambitious and decisive turning point for tackling pollution from ships moored", the president of the System Authority Portuale, Ugo Patroni Griffi, stressed that "it is a concrete solution to reduce harmful emissions, and improving air quality in port areas that will bring tangible benefits for the environment and health of local communities. We are laying the foundations - he specified - so that in the near future also the links with the Tremiti Islands can be zero impact. The batteries of the Ferries can be, in fact, reloaded directly in quay. A huge advantage also for shipping companies which will significantly reduce fuel costs».