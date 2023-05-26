CMA CGM buys the French economic daily "La Tribune"
The company is already active in publishing with the newspapers "La Provence" and "Corse Matin"
Marsiglia
May 26, 2023
The French shipowning group CMA CGM, in addition to increasing its activities in the field of transport and logistics, has announced a further expansion also in the publishing sector with the acquisition of the entire social capital of HIMA Group that owns the French economic daily "La Tribune". The Marseille armor company is already present in the editorial field with the property of the newspapers "La Provence" and "Corse Matin" which he bought last year.
