LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
COMPANIES
CMA CGM buys the French economic daily "La Tribune"
The company is already active in publishing with the newspapers "La Provence" and "Corse Matin"
Marsiglia
May 26, 2023
The French shipowning group CMA CGM, in addition to increasing its activities in the field of transport and logistics, has announced a further expansion also in the publishing sector with the acquisition of the entire social capital of HIMA Group that owns the French economic daily "La Tribune". The Marseille armor company is already present in the editorial field with the property of the newspapers "La Provence" and "Corse Matin" which he bought last year.
Bennett (ICS): per decarbonizzare lo shipping è necessario fissare una chiara direzione e fornire i mezzi per raggiungere la destinazione
ENVIRONMENT
Bennett (ICS): to decarbonize the shipping it is necessary to fix a clear direction and provide the means to reach the destination
Nel primo trimestre i ricavi della CMA CGM sono diminuiti del -30,2%
MARITTIME TRANSPORT
In the first trimester the revenues of CMA CGM are diminished of -30.2%
Marseille
The turnover of the shipping segment is dropped of -40.3%. -72.1% of net profit
_
Strix (Piraeus Bank) compulsory option on Attica shares not yet in its possession
Athens
The offer to acquire 8.8% of the capital amounts to almost 50 million euros
_
The congestion of the container traffic in the port of Durazzo worries the operators
Tirana
the Harbour Authority assures the provision of other means of handling
ENVIRONMENT
Latin America could become the most important source of sustainable fuel for shipping
Copenhagen
Global Maritime Forum and Getting to Zero Coalition highlight opportunities for the region
Aree portuali, la Corte Costituzionale spagnola boccia un regolamento della Generalitat Valenciana che impone di distanziare i serbatoi di carburante dai centri abitati
LEGISLATION
Port areas, the Spanish Constitutional Court drafts a regulation of the Valencian Generalitat requiring to allocate fuel tanks from housing centres
Madrid
Appeal for inconstitutionality
INDUSTRY
Brussels approves the merger Viasat-Inmarsat which will be implemented by the end of the month
Brussels/Carlsbad/London
They own and manage a total of 19 GEO satellites
CRONA
Illicit disposal of waste from works in the port of Taranto
Taranto
Echo-criminal organization dismantled
INFRASTRUCTURE
The free way of the Senate paves the way to the realization of the bridge on the Strait of Messina
Rome
Hypotized a cost of 14 billion. The MIT assures that it will not block the transit of the great ships, making once again inappropriate reference to other bridges
Una rinfusiera in panne ha brevemente interrotto il traffico nel canale di Suez
MARITTIME TRANSPORT
A panne refuser briefly interrupted traffic in the Suez Canal
Ismail
Success, despite some difficulties, of the operation of trailer
Nel primo trimestre il traffico dei container nel porto di Genova è calato del -7,7% ed è risultato ancora inferiore ai livelli pre-pandemia
_
In the first trimester the traffic of the container in the port of Genoa is dropped of the -7,7% and is still inferior to the levels pre-pandemia
Genoa
In increase the volumes in the port of call of Savona-Vado Ligure
Boluda Towage e Damen Shipyards realizzeranno il primo rimorchiatore a metanolo in Europa
NAVAL CANTIERIES
Boluda Towage and Damen Shipyards will make the first methanol trailer in Europe
Valencia
It will be completed and delivered in 2024-25
La francese Zéphyr & Borée ordina cinque nuove portacontainer a propulsione eolica
NAVAL CANTIERIES
The French Zéphyr & Borée orders five new portacontainer propulsion wind
Ulsan
They'll have engines powered by methanol. Committed to Hyundai Mipo Dockyard
_
Original news In the first quadrimestre of this year the traffic of the goods in the ports of the AdSP of the South Adriatic has grown of +6,2%
Bari
Moved over 6.5 million tons of loads
_
Operators of the Ukrainian port of Pivdenny denounce that Russia blocks the activity of the port of call
Yuzhne
From 29 April no ship destined to the port was included in the inspection activities of the Joint Coordination Centre
MARITTIME TRANSPORT
For Trafigura, hydrogen-derived fuels will be essential for decarbonization of shipping
Singapore
Renewed IMO exhortation to introduce a compulsory carbon tax by 2025
PORTI
Through the port of Trieste, they will spend up to four million tonnes of crude oil more per year destined for the Czech Republic.
Trieste
TAL Group has signed an agreement with the Czech shareholder MERO CR
In the Netherlands, the installation in the ports of cold ironing plants will be supported with 180 million euros in public funds.
PORTI
In the Netherlands, the installation in the ports of cold ironing plants will be supported with 180 million euros in public funds.
Rotterdam
The Branche Organisatie Zeehavens believes that the total investment needed will be more than 300 million euros
PORTI
In April the port of Algeciras handled 409,275 containers (+ 6.2%)
Algeciras
In the first quarter of this year the total was 1,528,352 teu (-1.1%)
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Of the 250 million containers carried by ships in 2022 only 661 have been lost at sea
Washington / Singapore/Brussels / London
It is the lowest number in the last 15 years
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
TX Logistik invests again to expand its fleet of railway wagons
Troisdorf
Ordered 115 double pocket wagons of type T3000 intended for intermodal transport
PORTI
Filt Cgil, naive to hypothesize port reform without involving trade unions
Rome
"We are concerned about the autonomy of every Port Authority Authority," the union said in a statement.
La Ant. Bellettieri & Co., presente da più di 140 anni nel Porto di Civitavecchia, opera nella logistica portuale e nell'intermodalità mare, ferro, gomma
After 16 quarters of growth the operating result of the ZIM became a negative sign
MARITIME TRANSPORT
After 16 quarters of growth the operating result of the ZIM became a negative sign
Haifa
In the first three months of this year, revenues fell by -63.0% percent. Loads carried by fleet down by -10.5%
In Vast the largest ship has arrived that has ever climbed the Abruzzo port.
PORTI
In Vast the largest ship has arrived that has ever climbed the Abruzzo port.
Vast
The ro-ro "Abu Samrah", 209 metres in length, has embarked on 450 vans
Started the construction of two carenous basins in the Algerian port of Arzew
SHIPYARDS
Started the construction of two carenous basins in the Algerian port of Arzew
Oran
They will have a length of 220 meters and a depth of 14 meters
TRANSPORT
In the first half of 2023, ferries and cruises in Italy were higher than the pre-pandemic period.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Renovated the summits of RFI, Trenitalia and Mercitalia Logistics
Rome
TX Logistik ordered 40 new Siemens interoperable locomotives with option for an additional 25
Norwegian Cruise Line is holding an agreement with the Venice Municipality to safeguard the Laguna
CRUISES
Norwegian Cruise Line is holding an agreement with the Venice Municipality to safeguard the Laguna
Venice
Places limits on the company's cruise business, which will pay 600mila euros a year for three years to support the city's cultural and social life.
_
Still relevant the decrease of the monthly traffic of the container enlivened from the port of Los Angeles to April
Los Angeles
The bending was -22.5%
MSC is the first company in the world with a fleet of container ships of the capacity of five million teu
MARITIME TRANSPORT
MSC is the first company in the world with a fleet of container ships of the capacity of five million teu
Paris
Alphaliner prospective further growth thanks to an additional 1.66 million teu in two years
The EU Commission's customs reform provides for a new Customs Authority and a European digital customs centre
DOGANE
The EU Commission's customs reform provides for a new Customs Authority and a European digital customs centre
Brussels
The AEOs will become "Trust & Check" operators. Specific proposals for e-commerce
_
Eni Agreement - RINA for the energy transition and decarbonization of naval transport
Rome/Genoa
Among the aims, the development of the use in the naval field of biofuel HVO produced in the biorefineries of Venice and Gela
In the first trimester of this year the traffic of the goods in the Croatian ports has grown of +14,9%
Zagreb
The increase is determined by the rise of the bulk volumes
MEETINGS
Event in Genoa for the relaunch of the economy of the sea
Genoa
The sector - it has been emphasized - in recent decades has been dramatically underestimated in its potential
SAFETY & SECURITY
Assiterminal, Assologistica and Fise-Uniport Convention for Safety at Work
Genoa
It is by definition with the support of RINA
CMA CGM compra il quotidiano economico francese “La Tribune”
_
CMA CGM buys the French economic daily "La Tribune"
Marseille
The company is already active in publishing with the newspapers "La Provence" and "Corse Matin"
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Next month Metrans will activate an intermodal link Rijeka-Budapest
Prague
The terminal of the Hungarian capital will be connected to the Serb terminal of Indija
_
Ok to a contribution of 2.2 million to the genoese harbour company CULMV
Genoa
Resolution approved by the Management Committee
AIR TRANSPORT
ITA Airways, confirmed the agreement with Lufthansa
Rome
Uilt, important now to realize the objectives of development and growth of the industrial plan
ASSOCIATIONS
German Schües is the new president of the BIMCO
Copenhagen
Subentra to Sabrina Chao who concluded his biennial term
LOGISTICS
PSA has acquired a minority share in the Vietnamese logistics company Sotrans
Singapore
It was ceded by Indo Trans Logistics Corporation
_
Inaugurated the second phase of the Vietnamese container terminal of Nam Dinh Vu (Haipong)
You have Phong
It has an annual capacity pairs to 1,2 million teu
_
In April the traffic of the goods in the port of Barcelona is dropped of -7.8%
Barcelona
The decrease has been determined by the decrease of the container, in particular by the ones in transit
PORTI
TIL orders ZPMC nine cranes of quay for the TPO/TNMSC terminal of the port of Le Havre
Le Havre
They will be able to serve ships from 24,000 teu
ENVIRONMENT
GNV expands its support to the project for the protection of turtles and cetaceans in the Mediterranean
Genoa
The researchers, as well as on the Naples-Palermo route, are being housed on board the ships deployed on the Barcelona-Tangier and Valencia-Palma routes.
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Positive the first quarter of MPC Container Ships
Oslo
The Norwegian company is concerned that supply growth in the segment of large container carriers could also have an impact on the fleets operated on intra-regional routes
COMPANIES
UniCredit funds the first two investments in the ZES area of the Nola Interport
Rome
From the bank, a total of 17 million in favour of Spa Themes and the Farvima Medicaid group.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
PSA-Kazakhstan Railways Agreement for the development of the Transcaspic Corridor
Singapore / Astana
It was signed today on the occasion of the Kazakhstan-Singapore Business Forum
PORTI
In April, traffic in the port of Valencia fell by -14.2% percent.
Valencia
In the first quarter of 2023, the decline was -9.6% percent.
ASSOCIATIONS
Intercargo accounts for 32% of the capacity of the world's bulk fleet of bulk carriers
Dubai
The association has more than 3,200 bulk carriers in charge
SHIPYARDS
Order from 313 million to Hyundai Mipo Dockyard for five new container ships
Ulsan
They will be delivered within the first semester 2026
PORTI
The Grenowned group will launch a new warehouse in the backyard of Cagliari tomorrow.
Cagliari
It will double the company's cargo storage capacity in the Sardinian stir
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri will build the fourth "Constellation" class frigate for the US Navy
Trieste
The saleswoman has a value of about 526 million
INDUSTRY
In Trieste is part of the mobilization. Reject the two reindustrialization hypotheses presented by Wärtsilä
Rome / Trieste
STUDIES AND RESEARCH
Associates together with the DAD of the University of Genoa for the improvement of the port-city relationship
Rome / Livorno
Rexi : training and rejuvenation of the opera hand to increase safety in ports
PORTI
The TAR has rejected the SPGT's appeal for the realization of a deposit for petroleum products in the port of Gioia Tauro
Reggio Calabria / Gioia Tauro
AIR TRANSPORT
For air shipments, the security factor is thought to be more important than the cost
Milan
5th Conference of the Air Cargo Observatory
WORK
Sea federation needed to speed up the process to achieve gender equality in the maritime sector
Rome
Mattioli : The advantages of recognised diversity in the world of work are now evident
In the port of Spezia, an electric boat for the withdrawal of waste has entered service
PORTI
In the port of Spezia, an electric boat for the withdrawal of waste has entered service
The Spezia
It is part of the naval means employed by Sepor
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Hannibal has activated a new intermodal service between Milan and Trieste
Melzo
It has an initial frequency of three weekly circulations
AUTOTRANSPORT
Transporting, complaint in EU for breach of a regulatory right to the detriment of Italian self-transport enterprises
Rome
In Italy, no verification of the proportion between the means, drivers and volumes of transport
PORTI
Sogesid will participate in the design and implementation of the electrification of the docks at Termoli Port
Bari
The AdSP will pay to the company of the Ministries of the Environment and Infrastructure an amount of around 250mila euros
Will naval appraisals be entrusted to software engineers? A future that Teare (AAA) does not wish
ACCIDENTS
Will naval appraisals be entrusted to software engineers? A future that Teare (AAA) does not wish
London
Former president of the Association of Average Adjusters speculates what could happen with the advent of autonomous navigation
AUTOTRANSPORT
LC3 Transport will transport the rim supplies of Costa Crociere from Genoa to Kiel
Genoa
The trucks of the company of Gubbio powered to liquefied biomethane will be employed.
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
On May 25 in Genoa, a conference will be held on the programming, operation and management of transport networks
Genoa
It is organized by the International Institute of Communications and CIFI
MEETINGS
On May 26 in Genoa, the first Mare Global Forum will take place
Genoa
It is organized by the Strategic Advisory Centre "Giuseppe Bono"
Exclusive: Malaysian tycoon weighs selling a stake in $2.7 bln port business -sources
(Reuters)
Malaysia's Ekuiti Nasional Explores Sale of Shipping Unit Orkim, Sources Say
(Bloomberg)
