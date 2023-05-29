The Spanish FENADISMER will start a new class action against oil companies

Federación Nacional de Asociaciones de Transporte de España (FENADISMER), the Spanish association of motorsporters, announced the start of a class action against most fuel companies operating in Spain that, according to the federation, in 2022, as in the previous years, would have abusively applied a surcharge in the sale of fuels by appropriated part of the subsidies approved by the government for the price of Ukraine. The new collective legal action will be added to the two complaints filed in the previous two years, actions - FENADISMER has remembered - to which more than 5,000 companies and self-transporters have joined and that preview a refund of more than 15,000 euros per truck.
The federation of transporters has specified that the new complaint, which will be presented in the coming weeks, will be supported by several studies of experts who would expect that the oil companies would take advantage of the subsidies introduced by the government to counterbalance the increase of the price of oil at international level caused by the conflict in Ukraine, indebtedly appropriateing a figure that would arrive up to six cents of euro a liter.