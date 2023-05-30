European Commission's OK to refinance the Italian Marebonus

The European Commission has authorised Italy to proceed to implement a plan to support intermodal freight transport goods worth 125 million euros. With the OK from Brussels the italian government can refinance the Marebonus, whose objective of which is to encourage the transfer of cargo from road transport to combined road-sea transport. The aid plan approved by the EU Commission, which will be in force until 31 december 2027, provides for the granting of subsidies to hauliers who embark their trucks on vessels employed on routes connecting an Italian port to a port in the European Economic Area European Economic Area. The aid is intended to partially cover the higher costs of short sea shipping compared to road transport. Beneficiaries may receive a maximum of eUR 0.30 per vehicle-kilometre.