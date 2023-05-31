A quarter of Russian companies are likely to stop production because of the difficulty of receiving goods from abroad

Almost a quarter of Russian companies and industries could stop working if they do not receive the import goods necessary for their productions. The forecast of Tatyana Gorova, the first vice president of the Moscow Strategic Research Centre, was formulated at the conference on transport and logistics "Containers 2023. Market Foresight" held yesterday in the Russian capital and was collected from the Russian online publication "Logirus". The Gorova has found that 24% of Russian industries are strongly dependent on imports, in particular from containerized imports, and has asserted that if they are currently working on the replacement of these imports, however the situation is such that companies that fail to find the necessary products will have no choice but to stop the activity. Suspension of production - Gorova has added - of which they have had examples already last year.