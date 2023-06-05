At the end of the month APM Terminals will leave the management of the container terminal of Itajaí

At the end of the month the terminalista company APM Terminals of the Danish shipowning group A.P. Møller-Mærsk will abandon the management of the container terminal of the Brazilian port of Itajaí, management that is currently carried out on a transitional basis as part of an agreement signed at the end of last year with Superintendência do Porto de Itajaí, l'ente of the municipal administration that manages the airport, upon expiry of the concession contract. The terminalista company has made notes the intention not to renew the validity of the Agreement transitional for the second half of 2023.
To identify the new private operator that will manage the container terminal of the Brazilian port, today the Superintendência do Porto will activate a simplified tender procedure with the The purpose of signing a new transitional contract, pending The Brazilian Federal Government prepares the call for tenders for the assignment of the operational areas of the port of Itajaí. "This announcement of APM's departure at the end of June Terminals, which has been a close partner of Itajaí for over 20 years - highlighted the mayor of Itajaí, Volnei Morastoni - demonstrates the current difficulty for operators to close contracts during this transition period. We We will continue to do our part, proposing a call to the market to find a new operator, but at the same time we reiterate to the government federal to put an end to this uncertainty and to implement shortly the definitive tender for the management of our terminal». 'It's extremely important -added the superintendent of the Port, Fábio da Veiga, referring to the administration's commitment local in seeking a partner to manage the port terminal in transitional route - that immediate measures be taken to avoid the shutdown of activity in the area after the exit of APM Terminals. The intention is to seek partnerships with port operators that can handle containers with a minimum guarantee until the conclusion of the tender procedure for the New concession contract that the federal government should start in the coming months. We will carry out a tender procedure transparent and absolutely legal so that our port can resume its operations as soon as possible."