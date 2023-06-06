The Board of Directors and the members of the Assembly of the National Association of Port Companies have Gaudenzio Parenti appointed Director General of ANCIP. Jurist in the maritime-port field and lecturer in Transport Law, Relatives - highlighted the association - has a proven experience gained both in private contexts and in relations with the public sector and trade unions, including a real knowledge of the various entities of the cluster maritime-port national.
"We are pleased that Dr. Gaudenzio Parenti, with the which has long bound us to a relationship of mutual esteem and trust - has declared the president of ANCIP, Luca Grilli - has accepted the position of general manager. On behalf of the National Association Companies and Port Companies we address the best wishes for the performance of the task conferred'.