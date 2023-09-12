Never so high the quarterly index of connection of Italian ports to the world network of containerized maritime services
UNCTAD has set it for the period July-September at 79.1 (+4.5%). Genoa returns leader in network connections
Ginevra
September 12, 2023
In the third quarter of this year, Italy's access to the
Network of global liner containerized maritime services is not
Never been so high. The United Nations Conference on
Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in fact, has awarded for the
period to Italy an LSCI index equal to 79.1, which is the most
high ever and represents an increase of +4.5% on the index
for the third quarter of 2022.
With the LSCI (Liner Shipping Connectivity Index) the UNCTAD
intends to estimate the degree of connection of the ports of the nations to
this network of scheduled services, index that has as a reference
The indicator 100 assigned in the first quarter of 2006 to the nation
(China) with the highest average. The index is defined
based on six components: the number of weekly ship calls
planned in the country; annual capacity (in TEU containers)
offered by scheduled services in the country; the number of services
regular to and from the country; the number of shipping companies
providing regular services to and from the country; the size (in
Teu stowable capacity) of the largest vessel
employed by services to and from the country; the number of other countries
connected to the country via direct scheduled services.
The LSCI indices for the third quarter of 2023 for the other
European countries that are most connected to the network of services
Global containerized seafarers see in descending order the
Spain with an incidence 95.0 (+4.4%), the Netherlands with 91.9 (+1.4%), the
Belgium with 89.2 (+1.6%), Germany with 81.8 (-2.1%), then
Italy followed by France with 76.5 (+3.2%), Greece with 64.3
(+8.4%), Malta with 46.8 (+13.2%), Slovenia with 35.3 (-0.7%) and
Croatia with 33.5 (-1.5%).
The accentuated increase in the degree of connection of Italian ports
with the worldwide network of scheduled services was generated by the
Significant increase in the index of connection to the network of
Main container ports of the nation. For the first time
since the start of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on business
of ports, in the third quarter of 2023 the LSCI index relating to the
port of Genoa has exceeded again that of the port of
transhipment of Gioia Tauro, previously leader for connections
to the network. The index for the July-September quarter of this year of
Porto Genovese is 66.2, with a significant increase in
+41.0% on the same period of 2022. An increase to which it is not
However, an increase in containerized goods has been paid
enlivened from the port of the Ligurian capital. Not being yet
available traffic data enlivened from the port of Genoa
Last month, it can be noted that in the period May-July
of 2023 the airport, compared to an increase of more than +9% approximately
of the expected departures during the period of commercial vessels
carry out regular services to and from the port, has enlivened over
1.9 million tons of containerized cargo, with a
decrease of -5.8% on the quarter May-July of 2022 (in terms of
of container from 20 ', the traffic has been of 646 thousand teu,
-5,7%).
The LSCI index of the port of Gioia Tauro relative to the third
This year's quarter is 60.3, with a minus increase
marked by +4.3%. On the other hand, the relative indices rose significantly.
the ports of La Spezia (56.9, +50.6%) and Naples (52.4, +122.9%). A
follow, in descending order, the LSCI indices of the ports of Trieste
(34.5, +0.1%), Livorno (27.3, +6.0%), Civitavecchia (25.7, +2.6%),
Vado Ligure (24.9, +3.4%), Salerno (23.9, +48.0%), Venice (10.9,
+4.5%), Ravenna (9.7, -5.1%) and Ancona (9.6, +3.5%).
