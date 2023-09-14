Last month the traffic of the goods in the port of Singapore has grown of +1.7%

Last month the traffic of goods in the port of Singapore is
State of 1,7 million tons, with an increment of +1.7%
on August 2022, of which 29.9 million containerized cargoes
(+3.6%) made with a handling of containers equal to
Beyond 3,3 million teu (+2.0%), 2,2 million tons of goods
conventional (-0.5%), 16.4 million tons of hydrocarbons
(- 1.2%) and 1,5 million tons of other bulk (+0.3%).
In the first eight months of this year, total traffic is
State of 392,3 million tons, in increase of +0.9% on the
corresponding period of 2022. Container traffic is
State pairs to almost 25,8 million teu (+3.3%).