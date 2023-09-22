Last month the traffic of the goods in the port of Taranto is increased of +6.9%

Last month the traffic of goods in the port of Taranto is
piled to 1,32 million tons, with an increase of +6.9%
on August 2023 generated by the increases of the
+10.4% and +2.3% of disembarkation and embarkation loads amounted to
776 thousand and 547 thousand tons. The increase in overall volumes is
was mainly determined by the growth of +15.0% of
dry bulk at 701 thousand tons and also contributed by the
miscellaneous goods, with conventional loads that have totaled
276 thousand tons (+4.7%) and those in container 15 thousand tons
(+247,4%). The liquid bulk is dropped of -8,2% going down to
330 thousand tons.
In the first eight months of 2023 the Apulian port of call has
Handled 9.70 million tons of goods, with a decrease
of -4.0% on the same period last year, of which 5.70
million tons of goods on disembarkation (- 0.9%) and 4,00 million
tons at boarding (- 8.0%). The global figure for solid bulk
It has been of 5,06 million tons (- 8.3%) and that of the
liquid bulk of 2,63 million tons (+10.8%). In the sector
of the miscellaneous goods were handled 1.89 million tons
of conventional cargos (- 2.9%) and 122 thousand tons of container
(-54,2%).
In the first eight months of this year cruise traffic
Taranto has been of 96 thousand passengers (+31.1%), of which 50 thousand
embarkation/disembarkation (+788.4%), while in August alone
2023 crocieristi have been 30 thousand (+30.3%), of which 16 thousand as
home port (+590.6%).