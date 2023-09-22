The Kenya Ports Authority privatizes docks in the ports of Lamu and Mombasa
Launched an international tender that also includes a special economic zone
Mombasa
September 22, 2023
The Kenya Ports Authority has launched an international tender for
develop and manage through a public-private partnership the
container terminal (quay 1-3) of Lamu port, Lamu Special
Economic Zone, the multipurpose docks 11-14 and the container
Terminal 1 of the Port of Mombasa. Tenders must be received by
KPA by November 2nd.
Participants in the tender must have minimum annual revenues
generated by port, terminal and management activities
of special economic zones amounting on average to at least 300 million
dollars in the last five years (2018-2022) and, in the same
period, must have enlivened annually a traffic of
container pairs to at least two million teu.
