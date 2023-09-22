The Turkish shipyard Med Marine has delivered a new tugboat to Vernicos Scafi

The Turkish shipyard Med Marine has delivered a new
tug at Vernicos Scafi Tugs and Salvage Maritime Co., the
joint venture between the Greek group Vernicos and the Italian Scafi
Shipping Company. The naval vehicle baptized Vernicos
Hulls III
is 25.2 meters long and has a capacity of
pull of 75 tons and is the first tug of new
construction of the joint venture that was established in 2019
(
of 17
May
2019). Vernicos Scafi operates mainly in the region
Piraeus and other regions of the Eastern Mediterranean.