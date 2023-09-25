The clearing of the wagons of the derailed freight train in the Gotthard base tunnel was completed
It still takes several months before rail traffic can pass through the west tube
Berna
September 25, 2023
Yesterday the eviction and recovery operations of
30 railway wagons of the freight train that last August 10 is
derailed in the west tube of the Gotthard Base Tunnel
blocking freight traffic in the Swiss tunnel that has resumed
to transit on August 23 in the east barrel. The interventions of
clearance of all goods and parts of installations which are
were damaged as a result of the accident were made in
a stretch of about eight kilometers and were completed
also cleaning work. Now you will schedule the operations of
restoration of the line which, according to forecasts, will require
several months before rail freight traffic can
Transit again in the west barrel.
