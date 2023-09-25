The adaptation of the Gallarate station to 750-meter freight trains has been completed

Rete Ferroviaria Italiana has completed the adaptation works
of platforms 7 and 8 of the Gallarate station to the so-called "Modulo
750" which allows the airport to receive freight trains with
length up to 750 meters. The intervention, which was
realized with an investment of RFI of three million euros,
represents the first phase of a series of activities that
will complete with the next activation of the new Apparatus
Computerized control panel.
RFI recalled that the Gallarate station is located
on the Genoa-Rotterdam international axis, an integral part of the
TEN-T Rhine-Alps corridor connecting the ports of Liguria to those
of Northern Europe.