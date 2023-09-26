Medway/Medlog (MSC group) chosen as industrial partner of the Spanish Renfe Mercancías
To the company of the shipowning group will go the control of the branch of rail transport of the goods of the Iberian group
Madrid
September 26, 2023
Yesterday the board of directors of the railway group
Spanish Renfe has selected Medway/Medlog, a transport company
multimodal of the shipowning group Swiss Mediterranean Shipping
Company (MSC), as industrial partner for Renfe Mercancías,
The Group's rail freight transport company
Iberian, selection that came as a result of negotiations also
with the Danish shipping companies Maersk and French CMA CGM. The
resolution of the Board of the public company Renfe will be
subject to the Government of Madrid.
The project of partial privatization of Renfe Mercancías
provides that Medway/Medlog is to be contributed at least 50% of the capital of
Renfe Mercancías or a joint venture specifically
establishment and maintenance of the current level of
employment and the development of complete logistics solutions in the field of
national and international.
MSC is already present in the rail cargo market
Iberico having acquired at the beginning of 2016 the company
Portuguese CP Carga
(
of 28
January 2016).
