BLS Cargo buys ten new locomotives for transalpine services with Italy

The railway company BLS Cargo bought from
Siemens Mobility ten new Vectron locomotives to come
delivered in 2026 and will be used in corridor services
north-south connecting Belgium and Holland, as well as Germany, Austria
and Switzerland, with Italy. With the new vehicles the fleet of locomotives
Vectron of BLS Cargo, which is 52% owned by BLS,
45% from Captrain Holding 45% and 3% from Ambrogio Trasporti, will rise
to 50 vehicles.
"With the new locomotives - he underlined
BLS Cargo Managing Director, Dirk Stahl - we can
transport heavier trains than before on the gradients of the
Alpine passes. This will make us more efficient and
We will have more locomotives in service."