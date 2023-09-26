testata inforMARE
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
BLS Cargo buys ten new locomotives for transalpine services with Italy
They will be delivered by Siemens Mobility in 2026
Berna
September 26, 2023
The railway company BLS Cargo bought from Siemens Mobility ten new Vectron locomotives to come delivered in 2026 and will be used in corridor services north-south connecting Belgium and Holland, as well as Germany, Austria and Switzerland, with Italy. With the new vehicles the fleet of locomotives Vectron of BLS Cargo, which is 52% owned by BLS, 45% from Captrain Holding 45% and 3% from Ambrogio Trasporti, will rise to 50 vehicles.

"With the new locomotives - he underlined BLS Cargo Managing Director, Dirk Stahl - we can transport heavier trains than before on the gradients of the Alpine passes. This will make us more efficient and We will have more locomotives in service."
SEAFARERS
ITF denounces that even the attempted suicide of a seaport removes companies and authorities to assist abandoned crews
London
The incredible and dramatic affair of the personnel of three ships of the Turkish Sea Lion Shipping
SEAFARERS
The value of seafarers ' wages will be increased by 6%
Berlin
Agreement between ITF and the Joint Negotiating Group for the period 2024-2027
MARITIME SERVICES
American Seacor Holdings cedes towing activities
Fort Lauderdale
Fleets operated in Florida, Alabama, Texas and Louisiana have been sold to E.N. Bisso & Son and Bay-Houston Towing
Meyer Werft begins construction of the Asuka III cruise ship for Japan's Asuka Cruise
SHIPYARDS
Meyer Werft begins construction of the cruise ship Asuka III for Japanese Asuka Cruise
Papenburg / Yokohama
It will be delivered in 2025 and will be able to host 740 passengers
SHIPPING
Joint venture of MOL, MISC and Petronas to invest in LCO2 vessels
Tokyo
The initiative is linked to the projects carried out by Petronas CCS Ventures
PORTS
AdSP of Gioia Tauro urges the Corap to transfer them to former Enel areas otherwise it will ask for damages
Joy Tauro
SHIPPING
In view of the entry into force of the new EU environmental rules for shipping, shipping companies communicate to customers the foreseeable entity of the superoils
Genoa
The impact on the costs of shipping expeditions seems rather uncertain
Interferry, Marebonus should be adopted across Europe
SHIPPING
Interferry, Marebonus should be adopted across Europe
Brussels / Rome
Mathieu : We ask for a pan-European ecobonus system for short sea shipping. Bordoni : RAM relaunches its role in digitalization and innovation of portuality and logistics
TRANSPORTATION
De Rosa (SMET) : The ZES tax credit is excluded from strategic production sectors including transport
Salerno
SHIPPING
Launch new rules to increase the competitiveness of the Virgin Islands Shipping Registry
Tortola
An autonomous governing board will be set up
MSC confirms Fincantieri orders for two new cruise ships for Explora Journeys
CRUISES
MSC confirms Fincantieri orders for two new cruise ships for Explora Journeys
Geneva / Trieste
They will be delivered in 2027 and 2028
PORTS
Presented the design of the new waterfront of the port of Piombino
Plunge
The overall cost of the speeches is more than 30 million euros.
PORTS
ESPO, inserting ports of transhipment close to the EU in the EU scope ETS represents only a partial solution to the problem of the loss of competitiveness of European ports
Brussels
D' Agostino : The shipping companies are preparing, where possible, to exit the EU ETS
Africa Global Logistics (MSC group) obtains the management of the container port of Malindi
PORTS
Africa Global Logistics (MSC group) obtains the management of the container port of Malindi
Zanzibar
It is the main container port of Tanzania
ENVIRONMENT
In 2022, CO2 emissions from ships in Europe returned to pre-pandemic levels.
In 2022, CO2 emissions from ships in Europe returned to pre-pandemic levels.
Brussels
New record of 135.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide also determined by the 6% increase in the number of ships approx in EU ports
PORTS
Vopak cedes three terminals for chemical products in the port of Rotterdam at Infracapital
Rotterdam
Transaction of the value of 407 million euros
PORTS
Giampieri (Assoports) : We have explained to the EU Commission why the ETS poses at risk the competitiveness of Italian ports
Rome
It must be ensured that everyone is playing the game on the same level.
PORTS
Hapag-Lloyd will establish its own terminalistics division
Hamburg
Hapag-Lloyd Terminal Holding will be based in Rotterdam
German FRS gives up Spanish company FRS Iberia to Danish DFDS
SHIPPING
German FRS gives up Spanish company FRS Iberia to Danish DFDS
Flensburg / Copenhagen
The fleet of eight ships and the 750 employees are passing through the Copenhagen Group.
In 2022 the market for insurance of goods grew, but the future is uncertain
INSURANCE
In 2022 the market for insurance of goods grew, but the future is uncertain
Edinburgh
Therrien (IUMI) : All regions have registered an increase with the exception of Asia
ASSOCIATIONS
Approved the new Statutes of the Federation of the Sea
Rome
Mattioli : We give more concreteness to a modern idea of the blue economy
PORTS
The new passenger station in the port of Barletta is inaugurated.
Bari
At Brindisi, a partial reunion at the port of the maritime demanial area "ex Pol"
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri is guaranteed a long-term financing of 800 million euros.
Trieste
"sustainability linked" credit line guaranteed by SACE
INDUSTRY
Starlite Ferries renews the deal with Accelleron
Baden
Concerns the provision of care services for turbochargers installed on ships
LOGISTICS
Fercam has inaugurated its new warehouse in Alexandria.
Bolzano
It has an area of 1,950 square meters plus 290 of offices
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Concluded the adjustment of Gallarate station to freight trains from 750 metres
Rome
Investment by Italian Railway Network of three million euros
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
It concluded the clearance operations of the freight train wagons derailed in the base tunnel of the Gotthard
Bern
SHIPYARDS
Turkish shipyard Med Marine delivers a new tugboat to the Vernicos Scafi
Istanbul
It is the first means of new construction of the fleet of the Greek-Italian joint venture
PORTS
Kenya Ports Authority privatizes benches at ports of Lamu and Mombasa
Mombasa
Launched an international competition that also includes a special economic zone
PORTS
Last month, freight traffic in the port of Taranto increased by 6.9% percent.
Taranto
In the first eight months of 2023, a decline of -4.0%
INDUSTRY
New paints to contain the propagation of fires on ships and construction sites
Palermo
SHIPPING
Messina Group has taken delivery of its second full container ship
Genoa
Has a transport capacity of 4,600 teu
PORTS
Approda in Genoa the first container ship of the FIM service of HMM
Genoa
Scalo to container terminal of PSA Italy
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Hapag-Lloyd will equip all of its internet connection ships through the Starlink satellite network
Hamburg
Success of tests started in May
JOBS
First meeting of the technical table on security of work in the port
Rome
Among the proposals, insert some port job profiles between the "usurante/gravest" job categories
LOGISTICS
In the June-August period, FedEx Group revenues fell by -6.7% percent.
Memphis
Net profit marked a growth of 23.2%
ASSOCIATIONS
Cooperation of ICHCA and PEMA to improve the safety of handling goods
London
PORTS
Spearport, necessary to minimize red tape in ports
Genoa
Botta : paper documents are an absurdity in the age of digitalization
Germany's Rhenus acquires the two terminals of the Rietlanden Terminals in the port of Amsterdam
PORTS
Germany's Rhenus acquires the two terminals of the Rietlanden Terminals in the port of Amsterdam
Singapore / Holzwickede
Dutch company will be ceded in two stages by Singaporean JERA Global Markets
PORTS
In August the port of Algeciras handled 424mila containers (+ 1.5%)
Algeciras
In the first eight months of 2023, the total was 3.16 million teu (-0.4%)
MEETINGS
Conference on the Promotion of Health in the Port Workers of the Straits
Messina
It will be held on October 2 in Messina
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Ukrzaliznytsia-RCG Agreement for the development of intermodal transport between Ukraine and Austria
Kiev
In short, the testing of the transport of semi-trailers on the Kiev-Budapest line will begin.
PORTS
In the first half of 2023 the revenues of the Chinese terminalist group CMPort decreased by -10.8%
Hong Kong
Container traffic grew by 0.3%
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
MEETINGS
The Cool Logistics Global event will be held for the first time in Italy
Genoa
The event is scheduled from 10 to October 12 next in Genoa
PRESS REVIEW
España demanda una revisión instantánea de los puertos vecinos de transbordo
(El Mercantil)
Shipping minister resigns in aftermath of ferry passenger's death
(Kathimerini)
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
ASSOCIATIONS
Union Pilots has strongly criticized the procedure for renewing the piloting tariffs
Taranto
Bellomo : well the updating of the fares of local practical
PORTS
At the MITO terminal of the port of Cagliari the first container ship coming out of a Ukrainian port
Genoa
Landed 2,114 containers
PORTS
In the first quarter of this year, the traffic of goods in Greek ports has returned to growth
Athens
However, the total was lower than pre-pandemic levels.
PORTS
Last month, shipping containers handled by the port of Valencia fell by -11.7% percent.
Valencia
In the first eight months of this year, the decline was -10.6% percent.
PORTS
In August, container traffic in Hong Kong port fell by -9.4% percent.
Hong Kong
Decline of -15.1% in the first eight months of 2023
PORTS
Last month, container traffic in the port of Los Angeles returned to growth.
Los Angeles
In the first eight months of 2023, a decline of -21.0% percent was marked
PORTS
Last month freight traffic in the port of Singapore grew by 1.7% percent
Singapore
The containers were over 3.3 million (+ 2.0%)
PORTS
In August, freight traffic in Russian ports grew by 5% percent
St. Petersburg
Increase in dry goods. Decline of liquid bulk bulk
COMPANIES
New agency of Negro families, Clavarino and Schenone to provide services to the construction of the new Genoa Dam
