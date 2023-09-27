OK to the extension of the concession to Fuorimuro until December 31

Today the first Management Committee of the Port System Port Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea approved the technical extension, until December 31, 2023, of the current concession to Fuorimuro Manoeuvre Srl Manoeuvre Services relatively to the service railway in the port of Genoa. The measure, which was approved unanimously, follows the tender procedure launched in June and expired on September 20, and for which only a single offer is received within the prescribed time limits. The extension makes it possible to ensure continuity to a strategic service for the competitiveness of the port and to avert negative spillovers in economic, organizational and environmental terms related to any interruption of the service.