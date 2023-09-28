CMA CGM has ordered eight dual-fuel container carriers from 9,200 methanol-fueled teu to SWS
They will be 299.9 meters long and 45.6 wide
Shanghai
September 28, 2023
The French company CMA CGM has ordered the Chinese shipyard Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. (SWS) the construction of eight dual-fuel container carriers from 9,200 methanol-fueled teu. The company said it was the largest such ship in the world and was also the first time that SWS had entered the market for dual-fuel carriers in methanol. In addition, SWS specified that the ordered vessels represent the new standard of full container capacity following the one set by the 7,000-teu container carriers that SWS delivered for the first time in 2021 and for which it has so far received 34 orders.
The eight new 9,200-teu ships, which will be ranked by Bureau Veritas, will be 299.9 meters long and 45.6 wide.
