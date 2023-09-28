Interport of Gorizia, inaugurated a workshop for the repair of railway wagons

Today in the Interport of Gorizia, the "Ready wagon" has been inaugurated, a railway repair shop carried out by Adriafer Rail Services (ARS), a company wholly owned by the Adriafer of the Port System Authority of the Port of Gorizia. Adriatic East, and made possible thanks to an agreement with the isontino interport and VTG Europe Italy, the rental and logistics company with a parent company in Hamburg and a strong focus on the Italian market.
The plant comprises 20,000 square metres of operating yards, a 3,000-square-meter-covered warehouse covered with air and air treatment equipment of 25 tonnes and five track auctions of the overall length of 1,575 meters. The AdSP specified that the activities will be able to predict further developments with the realization of the "lunette" that will allow the Gorizia station to be bypassed and to arrive at the corner directly with electric-traction trains. Further development will then be allowed by the enlargement of the operating aprons on adjacent areas, which will also allow for a terminally-ended activity.
On the occasion of cutting the ribbon of the new VTG structure presented the "VTG Steel Train", a revolutionary railway wagon designed for the transport of rail steel that will help reduce CO2 emissions from the steel industry shifting tons of merchandise from the road to the railroad.