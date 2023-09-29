Romania wants to buy the Moldovan river port of Giurgiulesti
A new road and rail bridge over the Danube is also being planned
Porti
September 29, 2023
Romania intends to buy the Moldovan river port of Giurgiulesti. The Romanian Prime Minister Ion-Marcel Ciolacu said in an interview with the television broadcast "Interviurile Digi24.ro" that the acquisition project is part of the role of Romania's role in the role of Romania. reconstruction of Ukraine. He specified that the transport minister had already held talks in this regard with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development which has the entire ownership of Danube Logistics, a company that runs the Moldovan port.
In addition, Ciolacu said he had discussed with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen the possibility of access to European funds to build a new road and rail bridge over the Danube, in Giurgiu.
