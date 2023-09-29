In the first half of 2023 the revenues of the Greek shipowner group Attica increased by 21.3% percent

In the first half of this year, the revenues of the Greek group Attica amounted to 244.3 million euros, up 21.3% percent in the first half of 2022. The semester business volume of the shipowner group, which operates ferry services with the Superfast Ferries, Blue Star Ferries, Africa Morocco Link and Hellenic Seaways brands, consists of 165.4 million euros (+ 20.2%) generated by the sales of the national maritime services tickets, from 70.9 million (+ 24.2%) from the sales of international maritime service tickets, from 4.2 million (+ 5.0%) from sales on board the ships employed on domestic routes and 3.3 million (+ 38.3%) from the sales on board the ships used on international routes.
EBITDA, EBIT and net profit were 47.5 million, 21.8 million and 3.2 million euros respectively against negative sign results and equal to -9.6 million, -34.5 million and -30.5 million euros in the first half of last year.
In the first six months of 2023, the Greek group's fleet transported 2.4 million passengers (2.1 million in the first half of 2022), 365mila cars (352mila) and 209mila trucks (208mila).