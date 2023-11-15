In the first nine months of 2023, the value of new orders at Fincantieri grew by 23.0% percent.

In the first nine months of this year, Fincantieri's revenues rose 1.3% percent to 5.38 billion euros compared to 5.31 billion in the same period in 2022. In the shipbuilding segment alone, the business volume was 4.35 billion (-5.3%)-of which 2.89 billion for cruise ships (-4.6%) and 1.42 billion for military vessels (-6.2%)-, in that of the means for the offshore industry and ships specials of 710 million (+ 28.2%) and in the segment of systems, components and infrastructure of 789 million (+ 35.3%). EBITDA was 276 million euros (+ 60.5%), with an input of 256 million from the Shipbuilding segment (-11.1%), 31 million from that Offshore and special vessels (+ 106.7%) and 21 million from the Systems, components and infrastructure segment compared to a negative sign contribution for -100 million in the first nine months of 2022.
In the January-September period of 2023, the Italian navalmechanic group acquired new orders worth 4.04 billion euros, up 23.0% percent on the corresponding period last year, of which 2.75 billion was in the sector. of shipbuilding (+ 12.6%), 887 million in the Offshore segment and special ships (+ 64.0%) and 667 million in that Systems, components and services (+ 43.1%).
"The results achieved in the first nine months of 2023," Fincantieri CEO Pierroberto Folgiero said in a statement, "demonstrates a positive progression towards the goals we have given in the new industrial plan in terms of the new industrial plan." operating, economic and financial. The satisfaction with the production performance arises from the fact that the 17 ships we delivered over the period in 10 shipyards were carried out thanks to the expertise and dedication of our people, which were designed during Covid and built in a context characterized by the escalation of the cost of the materials and some difficulties in the labor retrieval. " "The growth expectations of the industrial plan in the military and wind sector offshore as well as in the luxury crossroads are also materialising," he said.
As for future prospects, the company said that the recent dynamics of the cruise industry confirm " the recovery of the long-term growth path of the sector and, coupled with the growing interest in green solutions and more and more technology is the fundamental prerequisite for a resumption of orders for new cruise ships, in a context still influenced by ample volatility and high interest rates, " the company said in a statement. "In the field of defence, geopolitical tensions on the world stage continue to support investment, including on the maritime front," while "in the offshore market, despite high inflation and rising inflation," Fincantieri said. of interest rates impacting costs and the timing of investment in wind farms, the fundamentals supporting the long-term growth of the offshore wind sector, especially for the floating component, are confirmed.