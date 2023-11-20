At the port of Gioia Tauro is approachable the largest container ship ever

Today at the port of Gioia Tauro is approx. MSC Celestino Maresca
of the Mediterranean Shipping Company, ship which, with a length of 400 meters, a width of 61.5 meters and a capacity of 24,116 teu, is the largest container ever junta in the Calabrian stopover. After a journey that began in Far East, the ship was held at Baptism in Gioia Tauro by Angela Irolla, wife of Celestino Maresca, the historian manager of the MSC cargo division.
On the occasion, the MSC-led armor group has highlighted its commitment to the Calabrian port where it operates the Medcenter Container Terminal container terminal that has been owned by Terminal Investment since 2019. Limited (TiL), a company in the MSC group that has invested about 220 million euros in equipment from that date, bought six large cranes of quays, 52 carrier straddles and other means of lifting, the company said. in addition to the pavement of 200,000 square metres of apron. The group stressed that these investments will allow a container traffic to close at 3.5 million teu, volume which could then exceed the record share of 3.47 million teu totaled in 2008, the group said in a report. employment for 1,260 direct employees and activating an induced rate of about 4,000 people. In 2024, six other large cranes of next-generation quays, 20 square handling vehicles will arrive, and major civil works will be carried out that will contribute to the doubling of the terminal's operational capacity to reach seven. million teu by 2029.