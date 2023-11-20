testata inforMARE
Cerca
21 November 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
00:22 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
At the port of Gioia Tauro is approachable the largest container ship ever
The Calabrian climbing plans to close 2023 with a record-level container traffic
Gioia Tauro
November 20, 2023
Today at the port of Gioia Tauro is approx. MSC Celestino Maresca of the Mediterranean Shipping Company, ship which, with a length of 400 meters, a width of 61.5 meters and a capacity of 24,116 teu, is the largest container ever junta in the Calabrian stopover. After a journey that began in Far East, the ship was held at Baptism in Gioia Tauro by Angela Irolla, wife of Celestino Maresca, the historian manager of the MSC cargo division.

On the occasion, the MSC-led armor group has highlighted its commitment to the Calabrian port where it operates the Medcenter Container Terminal container terminal that has been owned by Terminal Investment since 2019. Limited (TiL), a company in the MSC group that has invested about 220 million euros in equipment from that date, bought six large cranes of quays, 52 carrier straddles and other means of lifting, the company said. in addition to the pavement of 200,000 square metres of apron. The group stressed that these investments will allow a container traffic to close at 3.5 million teu, volume which could then exceed the record share of 3.47 million teu totaled in 2008, the group said in a report. employment for 1,260 direct employees and activating an induced rate of about 4,000 people. In 2024, six other large cranes of next-generation quays, 20 square handling vehicles will arrive, and major civil works will be carried out that will contribute to the doubling of the terminal's operational capacity to reach seven. million teu by 2029.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
JOBS
Ancip, Assiterminal, Assologistics, Assoports and Uniport propose to recognize the usurant work to some sections of port workers
Genoa
The intent is to facilitate a generational relay
The UK's antitrust watchdogs are likely not to recommend renewal of the exemption per category for liner shipping carriers
SHIPPING
The UK's antitrust watchdogs are likely not to recommend renewal of the exemption per category for liner shipping carriers
ACCIDENTS
Seized in the Red Sea the PCTC Galaxy Leader of Japanese NYK
Tokyo
The action was claimed by the Houthi militias who declared Israeli ships "legitimate targets"
Sensitive attenuation of maritime traffic growth in the Suez Canal
SHIPPING
Sensitive attenuation of maritime traffic growth in the Suez Canal
Ismailia
In the third quarter of this year, 6,523 vessels were transited (+ 4.3%)
PORTS
Uiltransport, the Port System Authorities must maintain their public legal nature
Rome
Tarlazzi and Odone : Port work is recognized as an usurant
PORTS
Hoekstra confirms the EU Commission's position on the risk that EU ETS mini the competitiveness of European transhipment ports
Brussels
The European commissioner recalled that the list of "neighbouring container transhipment ports"-which currently includes Tanger Med and Port Said East-will be completed by December 31
Harland & Wolff-Austal Agreement for the construction of aluminum shipbuilding units
SHIPYARDS
Harland & Wolff-Austal Agreement for the construction of aluminum shipbuilding units
London / Henderson
Among the targets, the construction of patrols for British bodies of maritime security
SHIPPING
ECSA urges EU not to subtract from shipping clean fuels indispensable for its decarbonisation
Brussels
Raptis : The energy transition will require immense quantities of clean and affordable fuels for shipping
LEGISLATION
TRAN's OK to the EU Commission's proposal to update the pollution rules of the sea caused by ships
Brussels
Marinescu : It is necessary to effectively detect illegal discharges and to set amounts of sanctions that serve as a true deterrent
In the July-September quarter freight traffic in the port of Bremen / Bremerhaven decreased by -2.5%
PORTS
In the July-September quarter freight traffic in the port of Bremen / Bremerhaven decreased by -2.5%
Bremerhaven
The containers were equal to 1.06 million teu (-6.0%)
PORTS
German port operators call for a policy for more incisive ports
Hamburg
Among the demands, a substantial increase in the perequative fund
PORTS
In the July-September quarter freight traffic in the port of Hamburg decreased by -5%
Hamburg
Containers return to grow
MSC and the FS rail group will set up a company to create new intermodal terminals
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
MSC and the FS rail group will set up a company to create new intermodal terminals
Geneva
It will be controlled by Mercitalia Logistics (51%) and Participated by MEDLOG (49%)
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Koper fell by -12.3% percent.
ZIM records a quarterly loss of -2.3 billion determined by reducing the value of the container fleet
SHIPPING
ZIM records a quarterly loss of -2.3 billion determined by reducing the value of the container fleet
Haifa
In the July-September period, revenues fell by -60.6% percent.
In the third quarter, container traffic in the port terminals of the Eurokai network decreased by -4.2% percent.
PORTS
In the third quarter, container traffic in the port terminals of the Eurokai network decreased by -4.2% percent.
Hamburg
In the first nine months of 2023, the decline was -8.8% percent.
SHIPPING
CMA CGM has ordered two new ro-pax ships for La Méridionale
Marseille
Will be taken in delivery in the first quarter of 2027
CRUISES
In Ancona Fincantieri has delivered the luxury cruise ship Seven Seas Grandeur
Ancona
It is the third ship carried out for Regent Seven Seas Cruises
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in Croatian ports increased by 3.5% percent.
Zagreb
In Rijeka, 105mila containers were handled (+ 3.6%)
COMPANIES
The title of DIS admitted to negotiations on the OTCQX ® Best Market in the USA
Luxembourg
Market segment dedicated to international companies
PORTS
At Galata Museum of the Sea of Genoa a simulator will allow you to discover the activities of the port
Genoa
From Thursday the installation will be accessible to the public
PORTS
At the port of Gioia Tauro is approachable the largest container ship ever
At the port of Gioia Tauro is approachable the largest container ship ever
Joy Tauro
The Calabrian climbed plans to close 2023 with a record-level container traffic
MEETINGS
Conference of Uniport on the future of Italian portuality
Rome
It will be held on December 5 in Rome
SHIPPING
COSCO Shipping Lines communicates to customers the amounts of surcharge for EU ETS
Shanghai
They will be applied from the next first January
PORTS
Last month container traffic in the port of Los Angeles increased by 7.0% percent.
Los Angeles
In the first ten months of 2023, 7.12 million teu (-16.6%) were handled.
Mario Zanetti (Costa Crociere) will be the next president of the Confitweapon.
ASSOCIATIONS
Mario Zanetti (Costa Crociere) will be the next president of the Confitweapon.
Rome
Unanimous indication of the Commission of Designation
PORTS
In short the race for the construction of the new maritime station in Ravenna
Ravenna
The project includes the realization of the Dune Parc
INDUSTRY
Forkliftcenter provides 59 means of handling to Grimaldi Group
Amsterdam
In delivery 47 forklift trucks and 12 spintners
PORTS
Last month, freight traffic in the port of Valencia increased by 7.3% percent.
Valencia
In the first ten months of 2023, a decline of -6.1%
PORTS
In the port of Gioia Tauro, the quay was inaugurated for tugboats
Joy Tauro
Agostinelli : We have been missing for 25 years and have found the ideal logistics accommodation
PORTS
New dam of the port of Genoa, Mayor Bucci appointed as commissioner
Rome
Rexi : will also control the work of the strategic subport tunnel
PORTS
In the first nine months of 2023 the container traffic in the port of Gioia Tauro increased by 2.1%
Rome
Eventful 2.65 million teu
PORTS
In the first ten months of 2023 the traffic of goods in the port of Trieste fell by -1.5%
Trieste
At Monfalcone recorded a growth of 11.3%
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTS
In October, containers in the port of Long Beach grew by 14.7% percent
Long Beach
In the first ten months of 2023, volumes were down by -17.8% percent.
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, the ro-ro loads carried by the DFDS fleet fell by -5%
Copenhagen
On the Mediterranean routes traffic was 1.27 million linear metres (-4%)
PORTS
In October, container traffic in Singapore grew by 5.9% percent and Hong Kong fell -10.5% percent.
Hong Kong / Singapore
INFRASTRUCTURE
Assagents, need a permanent table to manage the criticalities determined by construction sites in Genoa
Genoa
ASSOCIATIONS
Umberto Ruggerone confirmed president of Assologistics
Milan
Renewed the Governing Council
SHIPYARDS
In the first nine months of 2023, the value of new orders at Fincantieri grew by 23.0% percent.
Trieste
Revenue up 1.3%
PORTS
Irto (PD Calabria) : the EU will support the safeguarding of competitiveness and productivity of the Port of Gioia Tauro
Brussels
SHIPYARDS
Turkey's Tersan Shipyard buys Norwegian shipyard Havyard Leirvik
Fosnavåg
The entire property will be ceded for 30 million Norwegian kroner
SHIPPING
Turkish Arkas Line bought three container ships
Izmir
Two have a capacity of 1,440 teu and one of 1,221 teu
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, the revenues of the Danaos container charterer fell by 8% percent.
Athens
Operating profit in decrease of -11.8%
PORTS
Port of Thessaloniki, new tender for the expansion work of Molo 6
Thessaloniki
Cancelled the previous procedure
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Conference of Uniport on the future of Italian portuality
Rome
It will be held on December 5 in Rome
MEETINGS
On November 22, the conference "We the Mediterranean" will be held in Palermo.
Palermo
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Ports cyber hack reveals Australia's 'vulnerability' to attack
(The New Daily)
Economy Minister: Anaklia port project developing “according to plan”, “no delays” in deadlines
(Agenda.ge)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
CONFITARMA
Relazione del presidente Mario Mattioli
Roma, 27 ottobre 2023
››› File
CRUISES
Historical record of quarterly traffic of cruises in Malta
Historical record of quarterly traffic of cruises in Malta
The Valletta
New summer peak also of only passengers of Italian nationality
MEETINGS
On November 22, the conference "We the Mediterranean" will be held in Palermo.
Palermo
Focus on port reform
PORTS
In October, freight traffic in Russian ports decreased by -2%
St. Petersburg
In the first ten months of 2023, a growth of 7.8%
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Central Tuscany Interport expects to quadruple freight trains
Lawn
Approved the new business plan
LOGISTICS
Greek NLS has acquired a majority stake in compatriate FERST Logistics
Pyreo
The company operates in the automotive industry
PORTS
Turkey's Admiral Container Lines approx in Venice
Venice
A new weekly service scale the Intermodal Venice Terminal in Porto Marghera
SHIPPING
Global Ship Lease records record quarterly revenue
London
Decline in net profit after 13 quarters of growth
SHIPPING
In the July-September period, Finnlines ' revenues fell by -12.2% percent.
Helsinki
Net profit decreased by -69.1%
PORTS
In the third quarter, traffic in the ports of Montenegro decreased by -22.1%
Podgorica
Goods to and from Italy have grown by 44.2%
LOGISTICS
Brothers Cosulich constitutes an express delivery company in the United Kingdom
Felixstowe
Express Global Transport will be based in Felixstowe
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile