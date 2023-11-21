In the third quarter, traffic in Swiss ports on the Rhine grew by 22.3% percent.

In the third quarter of this year, the marked increase in the traffic of goods in river ports on the Rhine of Switzerland, which amounted to 1.13 million tonnes, with a growth of 22.3% percent on the corresponding period of 2022, continued. which 938mila tonnes of import loads (+ 19.7%) and 191mila tonnes of loads in export (+ 36.6%). The only container traffic was equal overall to 26mila teu (+ 2.9%).
In the first nine months of 2023, total traffic was 3.88 million tonnes, up 20.0% percent over the same period last year, driven essentially by a 82.7% percent increase in oil products to 1.96 million tonnes. of tons and returned to levels prior to the energy crisis. In the container sector, due to the downturn recorded in the first half of 2023, in the first nine months of the year, a drop of -12.4% percent with overall 85mila teu handling was marked.
The increase in traffic this year is also due to the low water level in the Rhine during 2022 which last year significantly reduced activity on the river, which was not optimal even this year, but not so, however, to significantly impede the navigation.