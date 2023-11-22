On Monday Italian Rail Network (RFI) signed with Webuild a contract worth 700 million euros to continue the work of the Third Valico dei Giovi-Nodo di Genova, Contract-" reaffirms the intention of the two companies to speed up the march for the completion of a work deemed central to the country's sustainable economic growth, as envisaged in the National Reformation Plan and Resilience that sees its own RFI as the main contractor station. " Italian Rail Network said that " at the moment, 86% of the total progress of the tunnel excavations has already been exceeded by a project that represents a fundamental node for the transportation of goods. The act, in essence, said it guarantees the necessary resources to complete the infrastructure in the pre-set deadlines, also finalising some of the interventions that have become necessary, following the exceptional geological conditions encountered in some stages of excavation ".
On a visit to the construction sites of the Third Valico di Val Lemme and Radimero, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo Rixi, explained that "the funds will be those of the PNRR and precisely this constraint will push the companies involved." to proceed speedily on the closure of the opera ".
The infrastructure of the Third Valico consists of 70% per cent of tunnels, for an overall length underground of more than 90 kilometers, and will allow trains to travel at a maximum speed of 250 mph, crossing into the provinces of Genoa and Alexandria, all the way to the city of Milan.