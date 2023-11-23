Port of Gioia Tauro, the amount of anchorage fees has also been reduced for 2023

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Southern and Ionian has also reduced this year
the amount of anchor fees to support the activity
of the port of Gioia Tauro, and of the other ports that fall under the
jurisdiction of the entity, by adopting the relevant regulations for the
the year 2023. The PSA has specified that the objective is to
to break down the competition gap between the port of Gioia Tauro and the
to the ports of North Africa. In addition, for the year 2023, the port authority has
increased by 500 thousand euros the cut in anchorage fees that
was set at €1.5 million.
A portion of the available sum, equal to 3.5% of the
is intended for the reimbursement of anchorage fees
paid by car carriers, while the remaining amount will be
intended for the reimbursement of anchorage fees paid by
container ships and other types of vessels. In
specific benefits will be applied to all commercial vessels,
but not to passenger ships, and are articulated on the basis of specific
criteria: in the port of Gioia Tauro container ships and all other
types of ships with a gross tonnage of more than 80 thousand tons
will have a 100% reduction on the taxes provided for by the measures
indicated in art. 1 of Presidential Decree 107/2009, while for those of tonnage
gross up to 80 thousand tons, the reduction will be 65%; for
Car carriers with a gross tonnage of more than 30 thousand tons
A 90% reduction has been ordered, while garage ships
up to 30 thousand tons will enjoy a reduction of 65%.
The measure will be adopted until the competition
of €1.5 million deriving from the reduction of the
of the Port System Authority's current expenses
for the financial year 2023. The reduction will be
allocated according to the criterion of the proportion of fees
anchorage fees paid during the calendar year 2023 by each
shipping company, shipping line or consortium.