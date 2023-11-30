d' Amico International Shipping will become part of the FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index

The shipping company d'Amico International Shipping (DIS),
specialized in the tanker market, from next 15
December will become part of the FTSE Italia Mid Cap index,
The index that includes the shares of the 60 companies with the highest
market capitalization listed on the MTA and MIV markets
positioned immediately after the top 40 companies that make up the
the FTSE MIB index. This index is part of the FTSE index series
Italy, which offers investors a complete and complementary set of
indices with which to evaluate the performance of the main segments
of the Italian market.
"We are proud," said the president and
CEO of DIS, Paolo d'Amico - to join the
part of the FTSE Mid Cap Index and would like to express my deepest
Gratitude for the dedication and commitment of our team.
This milestone is a testament to our constant
commitment to creating value for our shareholders, and we look forward to
confidence in the opportunities it will generate. I extend my
Sincere thanks to our shareholders for their continued
support and I can't wait to sail through this together
A new chapter of success."