Koper is confirmed as the first container port in the Adriatic and
is about to close 2023 with a new traffic record. The
all-time peak of 1.02 million TEU containers marked in 2022,
In fact, this year it has already reached a month
before the end of 2023. Announcing today that the
Record traffic share, Luka Koper president, Nevenka
Krzan, pointed out that, in order to remain competitive in the market
world maritime transport, the priority for the port of call
Slovenian port is the further expansion of its
traffic capacity for both strategic flows of
freight: container cargo and rolling stock. In the latter
segment, a new record was set in November 2023
Monthly traffic history with the movement of 88,837 vehicles.