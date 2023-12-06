MSC in talks to acquire French logistics company Clasquin

The Swiss shipping group Mediterranean Shipping Company
(MSC) is taking another step towards further
expansion of logistics activities to support its
core business of containerized maritime transport having
signed through its subsidiary SAS Shipping Agencies
Services, an agreement to conduct exclusive negotiations for
buy 42% of the capital of the French company of
shipping and logistics Clasquin, a stake held by Yves Revol and
Olymp. The agreement follows the receipt by these shareholders of
a non-binding offer from SAS.
The parties have announced that the sale price of the stake
will be determined on the basis of an enterprise value of 325
million euros and after taking into account adjustments that
will be agreed upon by the parties.
Upon completion of the acquisition of the stake held
by Yves Revol and Olymp, SAS will make a public offer for
acquire the remaining shares in Clasquin, which is
listed on the Euronext Growth stock exchange.
In 2022, Clasquin recorded revenues of €877.1 million
euro, with an increase of +16.6% over the previous year
previous. Current operating profit amounted to 33.4
million (+21.3%) and net profit at 23.7 million euro (+25.4%).
In the first half of 2023, a period in which the French company
the impact of the deterioration of the markets in which it operates, including
including mainly those of sea and air consignments,
revenues amounted to €284.3 million, with a
down -38.6% on the first half of last year.
Operating profit from continuing operations was €11.0 million (-43.2%) and
net profit of €6.6 million (-49.1%).