Hoekstra confirms the strategy to mitigate the impact of the ETS on EU ports, but specifies that monitoring will take place on an ongoing basis

Replying to a parliamentary question on the consequences of the
the application of the Emissions Trading System
to the maritime transport sector, yesterday the Commissioner for the
European Commissioner for Climate Action, Wopke Hoekstra, reiterated the
European Commission's strategy to ensure that inclusion in
of shipping in the EU ETS does not have a negative impact on the
EU ports, in particular those handling
predominantly container transhipment traffic. It's a
strategy that is essentially based on the inclusion of airports
non-EU countries on the list of neighbouring container transhipment ports,
list that - as per the Regulation published in October - currently
it includes only the Moroccan port of Tanger Med and the Egyptian port of
Port Said East
(
of 27
October
2023).
Referring to the concern expressed by the European
Dockworkers Council, the trade union association that represents more than
15,000 European port workers, on the impact of the extension of the
of the EU ETS to maritime transport, which will take place on
next January 1st, could have on the economy and
on employment, Spanish MEP Miguel Urbán
Crespo (The Left) asked what measures will be put in place
to safeguard jobs and working conditions, if
For the compilation of the list of neighboring ports,
in view of the port infrastructure planned for 2024
that could become primary hubs for
transhipment, such as the Moroccan port of Nador West Med, and if, given
whereas the construction of new ports and ports of call is underway
are about to become operational, it would not be appropriate to revise
this list on an ongoing basis.
Hoekstra has confirmed measures to mitigate these risks already
established by the EU Commission and re-illustrated by the
Commissioner in recent days
(
of 17
November 2023). It also reiterated that the implementing act of the
Regulations will be reviewed every two years. However, Hoekstra has
stated that, beyond this periodicity, 'the
The Commission will monitor the impacts of the ETS, inter alia, on the
changes in port traffic and the competitiveness of the
maritime sector of the EU' and, 'in addition, monitor the
avoidance behaviour on an ongoing basis. Where appropriate - has
specified - the Commission will propose measures to tackle the
avoidance at an early stage'.
As has long been pointed out by the associations of the
Hoekstra then confirmed that 'the Commission
believes that the best way to avoid circumvention would be to
the adoption of an effective comprehensive market-based measure' and
whereas, to this end, 'the Commission is fully committed to
to support progress at the International Maritime
Organization'.