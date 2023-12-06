A container carrier of the ONE that has broken down in the Suez Canal

Today in the Suez Canal, the container ship ONE Orpheus
,
due to a rudder failure, hit the Mansy Bridge,
which was placed in 2017 to join the
two banks of the Egyptian waterway. The ship of the Ocean company
Network Express (ONE), which has a payload capacity of
8,670 TEUs and had departed from Singapore bound for Holland and, after
The collision is assisted by four tugboats. The ONE
Orpheus
, which has a gross tonnage of 99,543 tons, is
336 meters long and 46 meters wide.
The Suez Canal Authority has announced that the
operations to tow the vessel, which will be removed
after ascertaining the integrity of its hull. The Institution
Egypt specified that all southbound ships are
and that northbound traffic is also
returned to normal after the ships of this convoy,
that would have had to cross the new canal, were
to the original channel.