Two Messina ships are carrying the caravan of vehicles for the Dakar Rally

In these hours in the port of Barcelona two ships of the Genoese
Ignazio Messina & C. Spa of Genoa, Jolly Palladio
and
the Jolly Titanio
, have set sail carrying to the port of
Yanbu the more than 800 vehicles that will participate in the Dakar Rally. The
The caravan on board from the two Jolly of the Messina is composed of
845 vehicles (cars, trucks, quads and motorcycles), for 7,500 linear meters of
cargo, 34 containers and five helicopter platforms.
The ships will arrive on December 14 in the Saudi port in sight
of the race on 5 January. The Genoese shipping group plans to
re-embark the entire caravan on 25 January.