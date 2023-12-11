Assarmatori, last week steps forward in Brussels in defense of maritime and port traffic
Among the topics addressed, the CII indicator and the impact of the EU ETS on ports and Motorways of the Sea
Bruxelles
December 11, 2023
"We have seen a country-system, the Italian one, in the first place
queue in Brussels in the defence of maritime and port traffic
national and European countries: the CII (the Carbon Intensity Index, ed.)
has been removed from the new Port State Control Directive
thanks to the intervention of the Italian delegation, and also the
The European Parliament has sounded the alarm about the risks
distortions of the ETS for continental transhipment ports. The
The European Commission should take note of this and turn words into deeds
concrete'. This was said by the Secretary General of Assarmatori,
Alberto Rossi, at the end of a new mission of the association
Italian shipowners' agreement in Brussels started the day after the Council
EU Transport Ministers' meeting last Monday and concluded
on Thursday with a resolution on European ports approved by the
European Parliament's Committee on Transport (TRAN).
"First of all," Rossi explained, "the EU Council
Transport, which was attended by Minister Salvini, adopted
Important changes to the proposals for directives in the package
European Maritime Safety. These include exclusion, upon request
of the distorting CII (Carbon Intensity Indicator) index
of the IMO by the new criteria proposed by the European Commission for the
future Port State Control inspections'. Especially
with regard to the proposal to amend Directive No 16 of
2009 on Port State Control activities, the Ministers of the
EU Transport Agencies have shown that the CII indicator 'depends on the
not only by the technical condition of the ship, but also by parameters
(such as the speed of the ship), as well as
external circumstances (business patterns, weather conditions,
time spent in port etc.), which means that it is not
necessarily an indicator of poor performance or non-performance
compliance and should therefore not be considered in the
calculation of the risk profile of the ship'.
"It is a matter of - observed the Secretary-General of
Assarmatori - of a fundamental political signal, obtained thanks to the
to our administration and permanent representation in Brussels,
which confirms what Assarmatori has been arguing for some time, namely
the inadequacy of this indicator and the urgency of
its rapid change by 2026. The TRAN Committee, on the other hand, also
On the initiative of the shadow rapporteur, Marco Campomenosi,
Important amendments to the inclusion proposal approved
of the current CII in the Port State Control Directive'.
The resolution adopted by the TRAN Committee provides that,
as soon as the International Maritime Organization has adopted
a global Carbon Intensity Indicator, the Commission
adopts a delegated act in order to amend Annexes I and II
of the Directive by including the CII adopted by the IMO among the parameters
used for the determination of the risk profile
of a ship.
On Thursday, the TRAN Committee also adopted a
Resolution on a European Strategy for Ports which, as a result of the
of the amendments of the Italian MEPs, reiterates
the alarm on the risk of relocation of trafficking
transhipment as a consequence of the application of the ETS, the
for greenhouse gas emission allowance trading
in the EU, and the implications for the security of
Supplies. Assarmatori announced that, on the occasion of the
vote on the resolution, promoted a meeting with the
Italian MEPs to discuss concrete solutions to the
Pressing challenges for the maritime-port sector
Italian: First of all, the urgency of ensuring competitiveness
transhipment ports under the ETS, but also the
short-sea traffic, promoting a European Marebonus incentive
for the modal shift of goods and at the same time a
virtuous of ETS revenues. According to the association, Europe should
provide for the overall support of the services of the
Motorways of the Sea, increasing their currently insufficient endowment
made available by a number of Member States, first and foremost Italy, which
He has historically believed in the project.
"At the meeting, which was attended by the Vice-President
of the European Parliament Pina Picierno, Denis Nesci,
Marco Campomenosi, Achille Variati and the political advisors of
"We have discussed the fact that we have discussed the
solutions for the protection of the maritime-port system at the
in light of these challenges. During the meeting, MEPs
concrete solutions, and the Vice-President
the proposal for a European Parliament resolution on the
which we look at with interest."
