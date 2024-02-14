In 2023, Danaos Corporation's revenues decreased by -2.0%

Danaos Corporation, a Limassol-based company operating in the
A segment of the charter that has a fleet of 68
container ships and seven Capesize bulk carriers, concluded
the 2023 full year with revenues of $973.6 million,
down -2.0% on the previous year, of which €963.2 million
(-3.0%) generated by the fleet of container carriers. Operating profit
amounted to $580.7 million (-11.1%) and profit
net income of €562.3 million (+3.1%), with a contribution of €563.3 million
(-4.3%) from the full container segment.
In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, revenues stood at
$249.3 million, down -1.3% on
corresponding period last year. Operating profit is
€132.0 million (-30.7%) and net profit of €149.9 million
dollars (-1.8%).
Commenting on the results achieved in 2023, the administrator
delegate of Danaos, John Coustas, focused on the
Recent change in the scenario in the container shipping segment
determined by the decision of the shipping companies of the
sector to divert its ships to the route that the
circumnavigation of Africa passing around the Cape of Good Hope
avoiding transit through the Suez Canal due to the increasing
risk for ships to be attacked by Houthi rebels in the
region around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Coustas has
specified that this has led to a shortage of capacity
and a consequent increase in demand for tonnage, which for the
Danaos has resulted in additional rentals at very high rates.
High.
Currently, the capacity of the container fleet
of the company is equal to 421 thousand TEUs, which in the future will be
It will add an additional capacity of more than 91 thousand TEUs
When 12 new container ships ordered will be taken over
from Danaos. The company's fleet of bulk carriers has a capacity of
1.23 million deadweight tonnes, to which the
A further 355 thousand LPT will be added as a result of the acquisition
of two Capesize units.