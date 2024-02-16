Order to Vard for the design and construction of a Service Operation Vessel
Fincantieri completes the acquisition of Remazel Engineering
Trieste
February 16, 2024
Vard, the Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, has signed
a contract for the design and construction of a service
Hybrid Operation Vessel (SOV) for Singapore's Cyan Renewables, a
operator specialising in offshore wind energy vessels in
Asia. Delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2015.
2026. The ship will be part of a long-term contract with
Siemens Gamesa for Hai Long No. 2, part of the Hai Long Offshore Wind
Project, which includes Hai Long Offshore Wind Farms No. 2 and No. 3
in Taiwan.
Meanwhile, the Fincantieri group announced that yesterday it was
the closing of the acquisition of the entire
share capital of Remazel Engineering from Advanced Technology
Industrial Group S.A., with consideration paid for 100% of the
capital of approximately €65 million
(
of 1
December 2023). Engineering company Remazel designs
and manufactures equipment for the offshore sector and components for
gas turbines.
