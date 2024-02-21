On Friday in Livorno there will be a conference on the relaunch of the Tuscan Simplified Logistics Zone

Next Friday in Livorno, at the Sala Ferretti of the
Fortezza Vecchia, will be held the conference entitled "The
ZLS as a driving force for economic growth in Tuscany.
Perspectives of the regulatory framework and the application model"
with which a relaunch of the Simplified Logistics Zone is proposed
Tuscany. Launched by the Tuscany Region back in 2019, in fact,
The process for its implementation was formalized on 26
April 2022 with the approval resolution by the
Regional Council. The FTA proposal was then sent
to the government but to date it has remained unfulfilled because it is missing
the decree of the President of the Council of Ministers
implement the institution.
At the conference, which was organised by the Italian Monetary Authority, the
of the Port System of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, will participate in the
regional and national politicians, representatives of the
trade associations and qualified experts in the sector.
The event can also be followed in live streaming on the
youtube channel of the PSA at the following address:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GUGmj1Yky6I.
Program
|
ore 8.30
|
Registrazione e welcome coffee
|
9.00
|
Saluti istituzionali | Luciano Guerrieri, Presidente AdSP MTS -
Luca Salvetti, Sindaco del Comune di Livorno
|
9.20
|
Introduzione ai lavori | Matteo Paroli, Segretario Generale
AdSP MTS
|
9.30
|
Keynote Speech | Francesco Munari, Prof. Ordinario di Diritto
dell'Unione Europea - Università di Genova
|
10.00
|
Panel 1 | La Zona Logistica Semplificata nel contesto
nazionale | Modera Morena Pivetti, giornalista
|
|
INTERVENGONO
|
10.05
|
Rodolfo Giampieri - Presidente Assoporti
|
10.15
|
On. Valentina Ghio - Camera dei Deputati della Repubblica
Italiana - Gruppo parlamentare Partito Democratico - Componente
Commissione Trasporti
|
10.25
|
On. Andrea Barabotti - Camera dei Deputati della Repubblica
Italiana - Gruppo parlamentare Lega per Salvini - Componente
Commissione Attività produttive e Bilancio
|
10.35
|
Leonardo Marras - Assessore Economia, Attività
Produttive, Politiche del Credito e Turismo della Regione Toscana
|
10.45
|
Francesco Torselli - Consigliere Regionale - Capo Gruppo
Fratelli d'Italia in Regione Toscana
|
10.55
|
Francesco Gazzetti - Consigliere Regionale - Responsabile
regionale Infrastrutture Partito Democratico
|
11.05
|
On. Chiara Tenerini - Camera dei Deputati della Repubblica
Italiana - Gruppo parlamentare Forza Italia - Componente
Commissione Lavoro
|
11.30
|
Panel 2 | L'impatto della Zona Logistica Semplificata nel
contesto economico locale | Modera Marco Casale, Direttore
Responsabile PortNews
|
|
INTERVENGONO
|
11.35
|
Piero Neri, Presidente Confindustria Livorno-Massa Carrara
|
11.45
|
Alessandro Ferrari, Direttore Assiterminal
|
11.55
|
Paolo Ferrandino, Segretario Generale FISE-Uniport
|
12.05
|
Gloria Dari, Vicepresidente Confetra Toscana con delega ai
porti
|
12.15
|
Riccardo Breda, Presidente Camera di Commercio della Maremma e
del Tirreno
|
12.25
|
Gaudenzio Parenti, Direttore Generale ANCIP
|
12.35
|
Conclusioni | Eugenio Giani, Presidente della Regione Toscana
|
12.45
|
Chiusura dei lavori | Edoardo Rixi, Viceministro Ministero
Infrastrutture e Trasporti