Bureau Veritas' Marine & Offshore division closes 2023 with record performance

In 2023, the classification and certification society
Bureau Veritas reported record revenues of $5.87 billion
euro, with an increase of +3.8% on 2022 when it was marked
the previous all-time high. A new record has been set
also limited to the division's total revenues
Marine & Offshore, which amounted to €455.7 million
euro, up +8.9% on 2022 when the
previous record. In 2023, the French group made a profit
record adjusted operating performance of €930.2 million (+3.1%),
with a record contribution from the Marine & Offshore segment
amounted to €108.6 million (+7.8%).
Last year in the naval and offshore segment alone, which
achieved the best performance between the different activities
of the group, BV took new orders for a total of 9.3
million gross tonnage compared to 9.0 million GRT
In 2022 and as of December 31st, the value of the orderbook had
amounted to 22.4 million GRT compared to 20.1 million GRT at 31 December
2022. At the end of 2023, the size of the fleet classified by
BV reached a record GRT of 148.7 million GRT compared to
142.4 million at the end of the previous year.