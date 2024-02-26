In 2023, Regional Container Lines' revenues decreased by -49.0%

In 2023, the revenues of the containerized shipping company
Regional Container Lines (RCL) amounted to €27.14 billion
baht ($754 million), a decrease of 49.0%
compared to the previous year, which represents the first decline in the previous year.
Six years of revenue growth. The reduction, in the face of a
volume of container cargoes transported by the fleet that - such as
in 2022 - amounted to 2.2 million TEUs,
was determined by the significant lowering of the value of freight rates
seafarers, with an average freight rate of 2023
was $343/TEU compared to $662/TEU for the year
previous. In 2023, operating profit stood at 1.98
billion baht (-92.0%) and net profit at 1.50 billion (-93.9%).
In the fourth quarter of last year alone, the reduction in
revenues eased to -32.5% to 6.72
billion baht compared to 9.95 billion in the same period of 2019.
2022. In the last quarter of 2023, for the first time since 2019,
Operating profit and net profit were negative
and equal to 440.7 million and -571.3 million baht, respectively
compared to positive figures of €2.64 billion and €2.61 billion in the
fourth quarter of 2022.